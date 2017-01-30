A man has been arrested on suspicion of murdering his wife after she was found stabbed to death in a Lidl supermarket car park.

The 42-year-old was detained in Tile Cross, Birmingham just before 5am on Monday (30 January).

Police say they were first called at around 2am by the couple's friends, who reported them missing and were concerned for their welfare.

Officers traced their car to the Lidl supermarket where the woman, who has not been named, was found dead inside the vehicle, alongside her husband.

She is believed to have been attacked with a bladed weapon, West Midlands Police said.

Shoppers arrived on Monday morning to find the supermarket, in Mackadown Lane, closed for the day.

A forensic tent could be seen in the car park and an area was cordoned off to allow investigators to examine the scene.

CCTV footage is also being secured, with officers conducting further searches at the couple's home in Quinton, on the outskirts of Birmingham.

Detective Chief Inspector Paul Joyce, from the force's CID, said: "At around 4.45am our officers traced a vehicle to the car park and found a man and a woman inside.

"Tragically the woman was pronounced dead at the scene and the man was arrested on suspicion of her murder. While her identity is yet to be confirmed, at this stage we believe her to be the arrested man's wife."

The woman's family have been informed and are being supported by officers, police said.

A post-mortem examination will take place in due course to establish the cause of death.

"I'd like to extend my deepest sympathies to the woman's family and reassure them that we are doing absolutely everything we can to provide them with the answers they so desperately need," added DCI Joyce.

Anyone with information which may help the inquiry should call police on 101. People who don't want to speak to police officers directly can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.