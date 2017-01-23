Police are appealing for witnesses after a woman was found gagged on the roof her burning house in Manchester.

The victim, who has not been named, told officers that three men, including one armed with a gun, had broken into her home demanding money.

She was discovered when the fire brigade was called by neighbours to her burning home in Swayfield Avenue in Longsight, to the south east of the city centre, at about 8.25pm on Sunday (22 January).

Emergency workers found her on the bay window roof of the property with her mouth "bound by tape", Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said.

The woman was taken to hospital, although her injuries were not serious.

Superintendent Dave Pester, of GMP, said: "A dedicated team of detectives are committed to this investigation to find out what happened. We are keen to hear from anyone who might have seen anything unusual in the area.

"This was a terrifying experience for the victim, our specialist officers are supporting her.

"I would like to reassure the community that an incident of this nature is highly unusual and we are doing all that we can to get to the bottom of it."

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting the reference number 1971 of 23/01/2017 or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.