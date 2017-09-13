A woman who bombarded 999 call handlers with non-urgent matters and was aggressive to hospital and ambulance staff has been given a criminal behaviour order.

Police say the behaviour of Louise Parry, 34, from Trefechan, south Wales, was so bad it risked causing delays in the treatment of other patients.

She was taken to court only as a "last resort" because she refused to comply with police requests to stop, a statement by the Welsh Ambulance Services said on Wednesday (13 September).

Parry risks further court action if she violates the terms of the two-year criminal behaviour order imposed on her.

The order bans her from: calling 999 for an ambulance, unless in a genuine emergency; attending A&E, unless in a genuine emergency or by prearranged appointment; and using verbally abusive or threatening language or behaviour while on any medical grounds or to ambulance staff.

PC Lorraine Tinsley said: "The order will improve both the quality of life of ambulance and hospital staff, but also patients who are in genuine need of medical attention whose treatment would be delayed as a result of Parry's requesting ambulance attendance and her disruption while at hospital.

"Numerous agencies have tried to engage with Parry and try and offer her assistance and to amend her behaviour, but her behaviour continues."

Richard Lee, the Welsh Ambulance Service's Director of Operations, added: "While we only ever pursue court action against frequent callers as a last resort, we welcome the outcome of this case.

"We have worked hard with multiple partner agencies to identify any unmet care needs this particular patient might have, and to provide her with increased support and advice.

"However, her behaviour has continued despite the determined efforts of all concerned, and we must be clear that calling us inappropriately and acting aggressively towards our staff has a significant impact. Put simply this diverts ambulances away from other patients such as elderly fallers or other priority cases.

"We have a duty to protect our services that people in Wales facing life-threatening emergencies rely on us for, and will continue to do so with the support of our partners."