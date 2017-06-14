The woman, who was filmed allegedly having sex with a stranger on a Ryanair flight, has said that "it was just a lap dance".

The 39-year-old said that she was "mortified" that a bit of drunken fun has gone viral. "I am absolutely mortified. What started as a bit of drunken madness has gone worldwide," she told her friends, Metro reports.

"I am horrified but absolutely nothing happened. I haven't stopped crying since I saw it. I am so embarrassed."

According to media reports, the woman – who is a mother of three – stunned passengers at 32,000ft on Friday (9 June) when she was seen romping with a 31-year-old.

Few passengers on the Manchester to Ibiza flight reportedly laughed at the situation and made a video of the randy couple, while others complained to staff who allegedly failed to act.

Since then, the video has gone viral and it has emerged that the man was on his own stag do and the duo did not know each other before that day. Also it was revealed that his 25-year-old fiancée is "heavily pregnant".

The woman's friends have said that the incident has left her distressed. The 39-year-old had apparently been drinking at Manchester airport before she met the man on the flight.

"Nothing really happened. She did a fully clothed lap dance for a laugh, no sexy time occurred," one of her friends told The Sun.

"The pair of them were being daft and it was all for a laugh. They didn't know one another, as if you would do that with anyone let alone a stranger."

The woman's father has also defended her saying, "People are getting mixed up. They have got the wrong side of the story."

Meanwhile, Ryanair said they were looking into the matter.

"We will not tolerate unruly, disruptive or inappropriate behaviour at any time and any passengers who appear to behave in an unacceptable manner may be liable for further sanctions."