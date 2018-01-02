A woman who made a series of unfounded sex abuse allegations about her former partner has been barred by a High Court judge from seeing her four-year-old daughter.

According to MailOnline, a High Court judge ruled that the woman, who cannot be named for legal reasons, had caused "significant harm" to her daughter. Justice Russell claimed the woman had made "persistent and unsubstantiated" allegations about the little girl being sexually abused by her father.

Justice Russell said the young girl had been "repeatedly subjected to intimate examinations, solely at the behest of her mother" and was prevented from having an "uninhibited relationship" with her father.

The little girl's early years have been marred by her mother's "irrational" behaviour, the judge added.

The case was analysed at a hearing in the Family Division of the High Court in London in November, MailOnline reported. Justice Russell's decision, which did not identify the family involved, was revealed in a written ruling published online.

Though Justice Russell said the family involved could not be identified, she said that a nanny had helped care for the girl and that the mother had a link to Israel.

After the woman and her ex-partner separated, their daughter lived with her mother. Two years ago, after the woman's sex abuse allegations were ruled to be unfounded, another judge ruled that the young girl should move in with her father.

Arguments over the type of contact the woman should have with her daughter then began. Earlier in 2017, a family court judge decided that the woman should be allowed to see her daughter. Her ex-partner mounted a High Court appeal and Justice Russell upheld his challenge.

"When viewed as a whole the harm caused to this child by her mother was significant," Justice Russell said.

"Not only was she found to have repeatedly subjected to intimate examinations, solely at the behest of her mother, she was prevented from having uninhibited relationship with her father as an infant," she continued. "On any view, the repeated invasive intimate examinations...were in themselves abusive."

Justice Russell added: "[The little girl] is a young and vulnerable child whose first few years of life were blighted by her mother's irrational, abusive and harmful behaviour.

"The courts can and should consider ordering no contact when the child's welfare and safety demand it."