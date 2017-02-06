The world's longest non-stop commercial flight has landed in New Zealand on Monday (6 February) after covering 14,535km (9,032-miles). Qatar Airways flight QR920 from Doha to Auckland landed at 7.25am local time (6.25pm GMT on Sunday) five minutes ahead of its scheduled arrival.

True to international tradition for inaugural flights, the record-breaking plane was greeted on arrival at the Auckland airport with a shower of water.

The long-range Boeing 777-200LR crossed 10 time zones on its 16 hours and 23 minutes flight, reports said. "We've officially landed in Auckland," the airline tweeted soon after landing.

The airline also said that the flight's journey was longer than the entire Lord Of The Rings and The Hobbit trilogies, which were filmed in New Zealand.

The flight reportedly had four pilots and 15 cabin crew members, who served around 1,100 cups of tea and coffee, and 2,000 cold drinks and 1,036 meals during the historic journey.

On its daily Auckland service the airline will reportedly use a long-range Boeing 777, which has 217 economy seats and 42 business class seats. The first flight was full, reports said.

New Zealand Trade Minister Todd McClay said that the estimated economic impact of the new service "will be well in excess" of NZ$50m (US$36m, £28.84m) with the increased cargo capacity provided.

In March 2016, Dubai-based Emirates airline had also launched what was then believed to be the world's longest non-stop flight, which covers approximately 14,162km (8,800 miles) on its Auckland to Dubai service.

India-based Air India flight from New Delhi to San Francisco is claimed to be the world's longest by flying distance but when measured on the earth's surface Doha and Auckland are further apart.