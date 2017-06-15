Erin and Abby, 10-month-old girls from North Carolina, who were born connected at the head, have been separated after a 11-hour hour surgery.

The pair, who will turn one in July, underwent a separation surgery at the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia in southeastern Pennsylvania on 6 June, according to the hospital.

Jesse Taylor, a plastic surgeon who co-led the operation with neurosurgeon Gregory Heuer, said on Tuesday in a statement from the hospital, "Separating conjoined twins is a very complex surgery followed by a long and complicated recovery, but we are very hopeful for a positive outcome. Erin and Abby are now recovering in our Pediatric Intensive Care Unit under close monitoring by our expert teams."

Riley and Heather Delaney, the girls' parents, learned that they were going to have conjoined babies early last year when Heather was about 11 weeks pregnant.

The hospital said in a statement that the two were born on 24 July, 2016 through C-section and were 10 weeks premature, each weighing about two pounds.

The doctors then started working on a plan to try and separate the two girls.

On 6 June, the night before the surgery, someone posted on a Facebook page for the twins, "The girls have a big procedure tomorrow. We ask for as many prayers as you can spare. It will be a long day for us."

The team at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia that operated on the twins had 30 doctors, nurses and other medical personnel.

According to the hospital, they used color coded equipment- marked using green and purple tape- during the surgery. Once the girls separated, the team split into two to take care of each infant.

Heuer, the neurosurgeon, said in the statement, "During the separation surgery, our team first meticulously separated the infants' shared blood vessels and dura, the tough protective membrane surrounding both brains, then moved on to separate the sagittal sinus, the most difficult portion of the operation. Finally, we divided our team into two halves, one for each of the girls, and finished the reconstruction portion of the surgery."

It was the first time the hospital has done this type of a surgery. In the past 60 years, the medical facility has separated around 22 conjoined twins but never craniopagus twins.

The hospital said the twins will likely undergo additional surgeries, but plans to send them home later this year.

Heather Delaney said in a statement from the hospital that when they go home, it's going to be a big party. "Welcome home, baby shower, first birthday."

The Surgery:

Chief of pediatric neurosurgery at Johns Hopkins Hospital, Alan Cohen, has said that separating a craniopagus twins, babies fused at the skull, "can be a high-risk surgery".

According to Cohen, separating conjoined twins requires a team of several doctors- from neurosurgeons to plastic surgeons, anesthesiologists and critical-care physicians. These teams spend several hours before the surgery and often use brain scans and even 3-D models to find a safe way to carry out the separation.

"Depending on where the heads are joined and how much they are fused, that determines the complexity of the operation. The most feared complication of the surgery is how to manage the shared blood vessels - particularly the veins that drain the brain - because usually one twin gets the good veins and the other doesn't," he added.

Craniopagus twins:

University of Maryland Medical Center says that with identical twins, an embryo splits in two early in a pregnancy; but with conjoined twins, the embryo does not separate all the way and the twins remain connected.

Conjoined twins are rare and occur once in about every 200,000 births. Craniopagus twins, those who are connected at the head, are the rarest form. According to the medical centre the craniopagus twins account to about 2% of conjoined twins.