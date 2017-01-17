Around a third of adults recently diagnosed with asthma may not actually suffer from the condition, a new research has found. Most of these patients were able to stop their asthma medication and stay off it safely for a full year.

Asthma is a common lung condition that can cause difficulties to breath. Its prevalence in the UK is relatively high – around 5.4 million people are currently receiving treatment for the condition. It is caused by inflammation and swelling of the breathing tubes that bring the air to the lungs and out.

Asthma is often a long-term condition, especially if it first develops into adulthood. Wheezing, breathlessness and having a tight chest are common features of asthma, but symptoms can vary greatly from one person to the next, and from one day to the next. This means that the condition can be difficult to diagnose.

Dr Andy Whittamore, GP and clinical lead for Asthma UK, told IBTimes UK: "In the UK, we follow the BTS/SIGN guidelines on the management of asthma – a GP can put someone on asthma medication based on their symptoms, medical history and risk factors. The patient will then be seen to assess if the symptoms are improving.

"Breathing tests can then be conducted and can help clarify a diagnosis. However, one negative test does not rule out asthma. It is also important to note that condition has complex causes, that it is variable and can change one day to the next – if you are tested on a 'good' day, you may not be diagnosed with asthma. All of these factors make it difficult to diagnose asthma".

In the study published in the Journal of the American Medical Association, researchers have addressed this issue of asthma diagnosis, showing that a third of adults recently diagnosed with asthma may not actually be suffering from it. They suggest that misdiagnosis of adults might be common.

33% with no asthma

The team, led by Dr. Shawn Aaron from The Ottawa Hospitalm randomly selected 613 patients from ten Canadian cities. All had been diagnosed with asthma in the last five years. After running a series of breathing tests and inviting the participants to a consultation with a lung specialist, asthma was eventually ruled out in 33% of the patients.

For 513 patients, medical records were available, and the researchers were able to look at the steps which had led to the diagnosis. They discovered that in one case out of two, breathing tests like airflow tests or spirometry had not been carried out. Many patients were only diagnosed based on their symptoms and doctors' observations.

In the wake of this study, some people were found not to have asthma, but other minor conditions instead, such as allergies or heartburn. In contrast, some patients were re-diagnosed with more serious conditions such as pulmonary hypertension or heart disease.

Over 90% of the participants were then able to stop their asthma medications and remain safely off treatment for one year. This indicates that there might not only be a problem with misdiagnosis, but also a problem with over-treating.

"This is a small study with a number of limitations, but it does show that there is not one single test to diagnose asthma. Some people might be over treated and over diagnosed and it is important that clinicians continuously monitor and review patients' diagnosis and reduce treatment if people are improving. However, it should be made clear that patients should not stop their asthma medication without first speaking to their doctor," Whittamore concluded.