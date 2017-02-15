Before becoming the 45th president of the United States, Donald Trump's greatest achievement was being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame back in 2013.

The real estate mogul's affiliation with the wrestling world may come as a shock to mere mortals, but hardcore WWE fans will remember the moment he shaved off Vince McMahon's hair.

Nowadays, Trump is knee deep in politics but on Tuesday (14 February) McMahon took him on a trip down memory lane during his visit to the White House.

Although the WWE CEO was in town to support his wife Linda as she was confirmed by the Senate to run the federal Small Business Administration, he couldn't help himself.

When the McMahon family group, which includes wrestler Triple H, gathered for a photo in the Oval office, one McMahon's granddaughters held up a printout of Trump shaving the head of Vince McMahon at Wrestlemania 23 in 2007.

That famous clash dubbed the 'Hair vs Hair match' saw both men chose a fighter each to represent them in the ring. When Trump's man Bobby Lashley defeated Umaga, McMahon was forced to shave his head live on air. That episode broke all previous box-office and PPV records.

The picture of the moment, which was posted to Linda's facebook and has since gone viral, is causing quite the stir online.

One commentator said: "Of course Triple H and the McMahon family have visited the Oval Office with a photo of President Trump shaving Vince McMahon. Of course." Another added: "Now it truly is a circus."