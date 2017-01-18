You can now access 13 million pages of top-secret CIA documents online

Millions of top-secret CIA documents have been posted online, making them accessible to the public in an unprecedented move. The now declassified documents are a part of the agency's Crest database, otherwise known as the CIA Records Search Tool. Nearly 13 million pages of classified "historically valuable" CIA records, covering a wide variety of issues and events are now available online.

The move comes after MuckRock – a nonprofit which helps people file Freedom of Information Act Requests (FoI) – sued the CIA in 2014, claiming that the Crest database, which was made public in 1995 by an executive presidential order by the-then President Bill Clinton, was "technically public, but in practice largely inaccessible."

This was because the database could only be accessed via 4 computers at the National Archives in College Park, Maryland, during limited business hours, according to a report by Motherboard.

The now-declassified documents, spanning the agency's activities from the 1940s to the 1990s, covers records such as the CIA's R&D documents, scientific research papers, intelligence reports, news archives and more.

"This is one of the things that we think improves transparency for us, and it's a simple thing" to make information "more widely available," Joseph Lambert, the CIA's director of information management told Bloomberg.

More to come...