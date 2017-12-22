Towie star Chloe Lewis treated her Instagram followers to a Christmas surprise by stripping down to her underwear in a very uncharacteristically racy shot.

The 26-year-old reality television star is renowned for her fashion-forward and fully-clothed social media snaps, but shocked her fans by sharing a pic of herself on a bed in red and black-trimmed lingerie complete with suspenders and stockings.

Sporting flawless make-up and tousled hair, Lewis looks as though she could have been in a professional shoot for British lingerie chain Boux Avenue, but nothing has been confirmed.

Lewis, who once dated Jake Hall on the ITVBe show, appeared to be promoting Boux Avenue, owned by Dragons' Den star Theo Paphitis, in the revealing picture. She followed in the lead of Strictly star Mollie King, who caused a storm by sharing a bra snap of herself in the company's designs earlier this week.

The Towie star captioned the shot: "So in love with this Mariette set from @bouxavenue I've teamed up with the babes over at Boux Avenue to offer you & two friends the chance to win a £100 Boux Avenue gift card each! To enter all you need to do is: Tag 2 friends in the comments below Follow @bouxavenue Winner will be chosen on Sunday at 5pm! ❤️"

It was met with hundreds of comments from fans, with one person writing: "all I want for Xmas is to look like this..."

While someone else said: "you look amazing Chlo! ♥️"

A third wasn't so impressed with the racy image, adding: "Y r u posting these I love u but don't like these riske pics".

Lewis' provocative shot comes days after she professed her to love to boyfriend Danny, in celebration of their one-year anniversary.

The star appears to be more loved-up than ever following her messy split with Hall on the show, and shared a snap of the pair cosied up with the caption: "It's fun dating your best friend... Who would have thought a year ago, we would be where we are today. Thank you for everything. Happy Anniversary babe, I love you ❤️".