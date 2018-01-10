A London DJ who slipped Prince Harry his business card has become an unlikely internet hero.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were touring Brixton in south London during their first royal engagement of the year and arrived at Reprezent 107.3FM, a 24-hour underground radio station, to a warm welcome from nearby residents.

Jevanni Letford, 33, was seen handing the card to the amused royal as dozens of people gathered outside the station to get a glimpse of the pair.

Letford posted footage of the exchange to Twitter and viewers have praised his bold act of self-promotion.

He wrote:

The post has received 2,200 retweets and 7,000 likes since its publication.

Letford hopes to play a role in the pair's May wedding and has even set up a petition to try make it happen.

He says he is blown away by the attention he has received and the strong support for his ambitious bid.

"Completely shocked and honoured by the #GLOBAL support I've received since handing my business card to @kensingtonroyal (Prince Harry) and Meghan Markle. OVER 250,000 views on my twitter video in less than 24 hours. At the very least, this is a lesson to anyone that you need to #shootyourshot. You'll always get a "No" if you don't ask", he wrote on Instagram.

Harry and Meghan are set to get married at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle on 19 May.