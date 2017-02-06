Americans who voted for President Donald Trump are starting to voice their regret over their decision to cast their ballot for him. In November 2016, Erica Baguma – a 23-year-old social anthropology student at a university in Halifax, Canada – launched a Twitter account in November 2016 called @Trump_Regrets to compile and retweet Twitter posts from regretful Trump voters.

Baguma told The Guardian that the number of regrets continued to increase since Inauguration Day in January. The Twitter account has garnered around 200,000 followers so far.

In November, the then-president-elect said he would not press for criminal investigations into Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton's use of a private email server during her tenure as secretary of state and the finances of the Clinton Foundation. Trump's pledge to "lock her up" became a frequently heard rallying cry on the campaign trail.

"I want to move forward, I don't want to move back. And I don't want to hurt the Clintons. I really don't," Trump told the New York Times. "She went through a lot. And suffered greatly in many different ways. And I am not looking to hurt them at all. The campaign was vicious."

Baguma launched @Trump_Regrets following Trump's shift in stance saying she was "curious as to what his supporters thought of that."

"And so I was searching and I was really surprised to find that there were so many people who were already regretting voting for him, for lots of different reasons," Baguma said.

Some former supporters said they felt betrayed by Trump saying they haven't seen any "positive change" and accused him of backtracking of promises made during the presidential campaign season. Others have voiced their concerns regarding the decisions taken during his first few weeks in office including the immigration ban and deregulation. Multiple people also slammed the president for his behaviour and tweeting habits as well.

"It's always about you, the size of your crowd, how many people clapped for you," one tweet read. "Seriously questioning my vote." Another read: "I regret supporting you. You're a greedy, Orwellian theocrat. Both your cabinet and recent decisions proves this."

"Stop acting like Hitler," one former supporter tweeted. "I supported you all the way. But your actions are making me ashamed. The way U R doing it is wrong."

Baguma said the account has drawn feedback from both former and current Trump supporters, with some accusing her of fabricating the tweets.

"I definitely learned that they're a diverse crowd," Baguma said. "It's sort of endeared me to them because a lot of them were totally well-intentioned, they were just frustrated and wanted to see a change."

She also noted that the accounts follower count shot up after multiple celebrities and notables followed it including actress Rosie O'Donnell, Community producer Dan Harmon, Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban and billionaire tech investor Chris Sacca among others.

"I figure I'll just keep going as long as the regrets keep coming," Baguma told CTV Atlantic.