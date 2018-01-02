A well-known YouTube video-blogger is facing severe backlash after he posted an insensitive video picturing a man who had committed suicide. The furore began after Logan Paul shared a clip of his visit to Japan's Aokigahara.

Also known as the "suicide forest", the area is infamous because of the high number of suicides that take place there. In the video titled "We found a dead body in the Japanese suicide forest", Logan and his friends are seen making their way through the trees before they focus the camera on the body of a man who had hung himself from a tree.

"I really hate to say this, I think there's someone hanging right there," he says in the macabre clip. "I'm not even f***ing kidding."

The video was removed from his channel but not before already garnering over six million views. Since then, people have taken to social media to slam the internet star.

Considering the avalanche of criticism, Logan issued an apology that many found equally insensitive.

"Let's start with this – I'm sorry," he posted on Twitter. "This is a first for me. I've never faced criticism like this before, because I've never made a mistake like this before. I'm surrounded by good people and believe I make good decisions, but I'm still a human being. I can be wrong."

He claimed that he posted the video to create awareness regarding suicide and suicide prevention. "I didn't do it for views. I get views. I did it because I thought I could make a positive ripple on the internet, not cause a monsoon of negativity. That's never the intention," he continued.

"I'm often reminded of how big of a reach I truly have and with great power comes great responsibility. For the first time in my life I'm regretful to say I handled that power incorrectly. It won't happen again."

Breaking Bad actor Aaron Paul decided not to mince his words when reacting to the news of the video. "How dare you! You disgust me. I can't believe that so many young people look up to you. So sad," he posted online. "Hopefully, this latest video woke them up. You are pure trash. Plain and simple. Suicide is not a joke. Go rot in hell."

Game of Thrones' Sophie Turner described him as an idiot. "You're not raising awareness. You're mocking. I can't believe how self-praising your "apology" is. You don't deserve the success (views) you have. I pray to God you never have to experience anything like that man did," she tweeted.

The Samaritans provides a free support service for those who need to talk to someone in the UK and Republic of Ireland. Visit Samaritans.org or call 116 123 (UK) or 116 123 (ROI), 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. Visit this website to find a support phone number in your country.