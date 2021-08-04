When social media first emerged as a way to reconnect with old friends and make new ones, it was impossible to predict the cultural phenomenon that it would become in the years to come. Yet, social media is a formative part of our modern existence today. It builds careers, grows companies, and starts powerful trends and movements. The experts behind Lifestyle Miami and Model House LA understand the true capability of social media, having harnessed its power to innovate and elevate the voices of their communities.

Founded in 2014 by Miguel Zulueta, Lifestyle Miami is a cultural movement that started as a community page created to connect the people of Miami. Today, Lifestyle Miami has over one million followers on Instagram and has become an invaluable resource for small local businesses in the 305 area. As well as acting as a cultural guide, Lifestyle Miami also keeps the locals and tourists informed about events and goings-on. As a collective of influencers and creative minds, Model House LA, on the other hand, has reshaped how brands and creators connect today. Model House LA was created by Myles Kronman, who had a vision of building an innovative network to harness the power of influencers and content creators.

Both Miguel Zulueta and Myles Kronman agree that social media has journeyed lightyears since it first emerged and is now a powerful tool that can help in achieving endless growth. Zulueta says, "Social media platforms have transformed the concept of what a community is. Lifestyle Miami started as a way to connect Miami residents, and today, it has evolved into a beacon that allows people from all over the world to discover everything Miami has to offer." According to Kronman, social media can be harnessed to create unlimited opportunities. He says, "By combining the power of their audience and reach, influencers and content creators can change the face of marketing through the use of social media."

Miguel Zulueta believes that each social media platform offers unique ways to create growth. Expanding on this, he says, "From TikTok to Instagram, every platform appeals to a different audience, making the growth opportunities for brands and businesses endless." Speaking of the future of social media, Myles Kronman adds, "If we look at how social media and its uses have evolved in as little as ten to fifteen years, it's clear that it is set to see even greater evolution in the future. I predict that five years from now, the connection between e-commerce and social media platforms will have completely streamlined the marketing process, and social media will be an even more vital part of the connection between consumers and brands."

The power and influence of social media have skyrocketed since we first ventured online to build our profiles and make connections. And according to the experts behind Lifestyle Miami and Model House LA, the true potential that social media can offer is boundless and yet to be seen.