We are taught from a young age that having a steady paycheck and committing ourselves to a nine-to-five job is the key to being financially independent. However, in recent years, the rise in the popularity of entrepreneurship has opened the eyes of many about a world of new possibilities. The concept of investing in yourself and your passion is becoming more accepted and creating greater independent wealth. Ian Northmark and Philipp Ryppa are two leading entrepreneurs in their respective niches, who turned their passion into their profession. Here, they share with us how following your passion can lead you straight to financial independence.

Both Ian Northmark and Philipp Ryppa agree that where there is passion, there is a purpose. These enterprising entrepreneurs believe that true financial success and independence can be found only by identifying and following your passion. According to Ian Northmark, if you don't have passion for something that you commit your time to every day, you are unlikely to experience significant progress, no matter how much time you dedicate to it. Expanding on this, he says, "Working towards someone else's goals will leave you both financially and emotionally bereft in the long run." Philipp Ryppa agrees with this sentiment and shares, "When we build a business around our passion, we tap into a part of our life that was already emotionally fulfilling. This makes it easier to find a way to make it financially fulfilling as well."

Financial advisor and entrepreneur Ian Northmark has been working within the financial advisory industry since the age of 25. He reached the level of Divisional Vice President with AXA Financial in 2013 and went on to found his own financial advisory company in 2019. As the man behind Northmark Wealth Management, Ian Northmark has become known for advising high-profile and high-earning clients. As a leading digital marketer, Philip Ryppa is considered to be an authority in how marketing has evolved within the digital age. His passion for the power of social media saw him launch the social media training platform IG Elites Academy. With a global presence and following, the agency has established Philipp Ryppa as an undisputed leader in the digital marketing and branding sphere.

Ian Northmark and Philipp Ryppa both agree that following your passion may seem risky, but it can offer you one of the clearest paths to success and financial independence. And according to these industry leaders, that is well-worth taking the leap of faith.