A​t one time or another, everyone will experience hard times. It is a fact of life and one that, while challenging to navigate, sheds light on the state of our lives in enlightening ways, making us think about what we are doing and where we are headed. We have a choice. Hard times can either make us or break us, and in making us, we have to make concentrated efforts to face challenges head-on with grace, humility, faith, and perseverance. Mena Garcia and Sabrina Bradley understand what it is like to face hard times, and they share their take on why they can be the greatest gift of life.

A​BC is no stranger to hard times. "Life has thrown me some curveballs, but the challenge of overcoming them is what made me into the person I am today," explains Mena. "I wouldn't have it any other way." Understanding that life isn't always going to be easy, Mena Garcia built a life through strength and dedication. One that they are exceptionally proud of.

"​I completely agree," states Bradley. "If life were easy, I wouldn't know what I was made of. I wouldn't know my true strengths, and I wouldn't have pushed myself to achieve more." Instead, recognizing that talents are nurtured through adversity, Sabrina Bradley embraces hard times as a chance to reflect, reorganize, and work even harder towards goals that make your work meaningful.

"​When things aren't going well, or they aren't going our way, we can't let that negativity bring us down," states Mena. "We can't lose sight of our goals." Mena Garcia 's attitude on hard times reflects what most innovators feel when it comes to goals. Stay positive and keep looking forward. The best is yet to come.

"​The reality is that tough times can't last forever," says Bradley. "One day, the hard times will be over, and you will be left with the life you remained committed to creating. So make sure it's a good one." To Sabrina Bradley, it's about avoiding rock bottom or the place hard times can push us into if we aren't careful. They explain further, "Remember that no matter what, you are always in control. Everything works out in the end." Embracing hard times as a gift shifts our mindset, making us strong enough to withstand the storm and ready for better days to come.