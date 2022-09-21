This article uses affiliate links, which means if you purchase products through these links, we may earn a commission. Click here to see our T&C . For licensing please click here

The surgical process known as hair transplant therapy is one method surgeons can utilize to address hair loss. There are many approaches to hair transplantation, but they all entail taking hair-bearing tissue from an area of the head and grafting it onto thinning regions of the scalp.

Hair transplantation can cover lifelong bald spots caused by burns, scalds, surgeries, or auto accidents. The premature thinning of hair is among the most prevalent issues that both men and women experience worldwide.

As a result, various strategies and approaches to stimulate hair growth have emerged in recent years. Since it is an efficient means of addressing this issue, hair transplantation in Turkey has recently gained a lot of attention and popularity. Turkey is among the earliest locations to perform hair transplantation using the follicular unit extraction (FUE) technique.

To get the desired outcome with the FUE method, the surgeon should possess significant experience and financial investment. The donor follicles are extracted from one part of the body and transplanted into another part of the body.

This hair transplant technique is a relatively safe hair loss therapy that only requires a small amount of invasive surgery.

Compared to other treatment methods, it results in fewer scars and requires less time to heal than this one, which is among the primary reasons for its immense popularity.

Why is Turkey the Best Option for a Hair Transplant?

Turkey is often regarded as one of the ideal destinations to visit for patients interested in cosmetic surgery. This region is a true hub for medical tourism across the globe.

In addition to these unavoidable medical procedures, hair transplantation in Turkey has emerged as the most popular choice for patients worldwide. This assertion is accurate because medical education in Turkey has undergone substantial development over time, and the country now has a higher number of medical graduates than countries such as the United States, Greece, France, and New Zealand. Because of this, numerous hospitals and clinics have sprung up across Turkey; the city of Istanbul, for example, is home to over 500 hair transplant centers.

Turkish hair transplant medical facilities provide hair restoration packages to cater to the patient's requirements. The following are some of the components that are typically included in standard packages:

Hair transplant consultation

Blood tests

DHI and FUE methods of hair transplant

Medications and consumables

Barber services

Post-op care

Accommodation

Language aid

Best Hair Transplant Clinics in Turkey

You can achieve a high success rate when you go to any hospital or clinic in Turkey that is extremely well equipped, features the most recent medical technology, and superb care provided by world-class surgeons and medical professionals.

The perfect implementation will boost the chances of success, which implies that good hands must graft the hair along the appropriate distance, angle, and thickness to the bald regions. The following is a list of some of Turkey's most reputable hair transplant clinics.

1- Capilclinic

Dr. Oguz is a board-certified plastic and aesthetic surgeon with over nine years of experience in the field and serves as the staff leader at CapilClinic.

Dr. Oguz earned his medical degree from the Ankara university's faculty of medicine in 2001. After that, he began his internship program at the Northern General Hospital in Sheffield (UK). He then completed his training as a plastic specialist at the Ankara hospital in the department of research, plastic and esthetic surgery.

He was employed at the most prestigious medical facility in Turkey and contributed to the publication of scientific studies on both an international and national level.

2- Dr Tayfun Oguzoglu Clinic

The Dr. T Hair Transplant clinic opened its doors in 1998 and has been consistently operating within the hair transplantation industry since that time. In 2016, DrT Hair Transplant Clinic spread its clinical services to Kyrenia, Cyprus, bringing them further afield than its previous location in Istanbul, Turkey.

The Dr. T Hair Transplant Clinics in Istanbul and Cyprus are both committed to the practice of evidence-based treatment. Its medical staff stays abreast of all the most recent technological advances and works to implement them most effectively to get optimal results.

All Dr. T clinics are JCI-accredited and maintain formal licensure from their local health departments. While the services offered by DrT Hair Transplant Clinics are not cheap, they are of the highest quality because the clinics are small and specialized.

In addition, all doctors who work at DrT Hair Transplant Clinics hold international certificates of qualification. Dr. Tayfun Oguzoglu conducts hair transplant training courses in the Istanbul and Cyprus centers for local and foreign medical professionals.

Dr. T's Hair Transplant Clinics offer hair transplant procedures in a private clinic in Istanbul. The company also maintains the same high-quality control level in its Cyprus clinic. Because of this, the clinics offer the ideal settings for patients to enjoy high safety and comfort.

3- Dr. Muttalip Keser Clinic

Dr. Muttalip Keser is an expert in plastic operations, reconstructive surgery, and cosmetic surgery. He earned his medical degree from the Ankara University Medical Faculty in 1991 and then completed his plastic surgery training at the Ankara Numune Education and Research Hospital between 1992 and 1997.

In 1998, he laid the groundwork for the Derma-Past esthetic surgery center. In addition to many different cosmetic surgical procedures, Derma-Plast has been using the FUE method, the most recent advancement in hair transplantation, with great success ever since 2003.

Dr. Keser is renowned across the medical community for the exceptional quality of his hair transplant procedures. A hair restoration surgery is not a straightforward procedure; it has its challenges and complexities. However, if the operation is carried out by a well-recognized, skilled, and reputable surgeon, obtaining the procedure becomes simpler for a potential patient. Hair restoration may benefit anyone with baldness, hair thinning, or both of these conditions. Dr. Keser can assist you in achieving the thickness that you desire while also creating the appearance you desire for your hair.

Over one thousand and one hundred of Dr. Keser's patients have undergone FUE hair transplant procedures. Nearly thirty different international locations are represented among its patient population.

Hair Transplant Techniques

FUE Technique

The Follicular Unit Extraction (FUE) procedure is a method of hair transplant surgery in which the hair roots are removed from the donor site one at a time and then implanted into tiny canals the surgeon has prepared.

In contrast to the FUT procedure, the FUE approach does not entail cutting or stitching at any point in the process. This approach offers the most natural-looking outcomes and ensures that the grafts fit in with the natural hair smoothly because the grafts taken with the FUE technique are standard and consistent.

When using the FUE method of hair transplantation, the individual hair follicles are implanted into the scalp one at a time. This procedure ensures that the implants are positioned correctly and that the outcome looks natural. The natural look achieved with the FUE hair transplantation significantly contributes to its success.

Surgeons will have to plan out the direction of the grafts beforehand to get a realistic appearance. The natural look achieved with FUE hair transplantation significantly contributes to the procedure's overall success.

The Benefits of The FUE Procedure

The FUE procedure does not involve the use of any incisions or sutures.

It does not result in an excessive amount of bleeding.

The process of recovery doesn't take much time.

The technique is carried out by trained professionals, which results in very natural outcomes.

It is a transplantation strategy of the highest possible quality.

After planting your hair, you won't have to worry about further thinning or loss in that location.

Almost no or minimal discomfort was experienced either during or after therapy.

Candidate Suitability for The FUE Transplant Technique

The effectiveness of an FUE hair transplantation depends on various parameters, each of which must be considered. The determination of whether or not you are a candidate for hair restoration surgery will occur during a consultation. During this time, the surgeon will collect your health records, perform a hair evaluation, and you will have the opportunity to discuss the outcomes you hope to achieve from the surgery.

At this point, your highly trained Hair Transplant specialist can determine whether or not a particular treatment is the best option for you. For your surgeon to conclude this matter, they will be looking at;

Age: Even though there isn't a limit to how old you can be to get a hair transplant, the best candidates are between 27 and 30 years old.

Donor region: To successfully transplant hair, you need a sufficient number of strong hair follicles. When performing a hair transplant, the donor region is often located in the lower back part of the scalp; however, beard and chest hair are also frequently used.

The Nature of the Hair Loss: The underlying cause of your balding plays a significant role in determining whether or not you are a good candidate for a transplant. Those who suffer from male or female baldness make the best candidates because this hair loss often only affects select sections of the scalp and not the entire scalp, which means that your donor region is most likely unaffected by the procedure.

Health: It is necessary to be in good health to have a successful hair transplant.

DHI Technique

One of the most prominent ways of hair transplantation, in conjunction with the most recent technological advancements, is the direct hair transplantation (DHI) approach. Hair transplantation may be carried out using this method rather than requiring surgical intervention is the most significant advantage of it. An implanter, which resembles a pen-shaped syringe with a hollow tip and is no more than one millimeter in diameter, is used to do the procedure.

This procedure starts with putting the donor follicles into an implanter. At this point, the hair follicles are positioned on the implant, and the instrument used for the hair transplantation procedure is prepared.

After the implanter has been prepared, the hair transplant specialist will begin transplanting follicles at an angle between 40 and 45 degrees. The next step in the process involves continuing the hair transplantation while paying close attention to the natural growth pattern of the recipient's healthy hair.

Benefits Of Using the DHI Technique

The DHI approach requires one stage to complete in terms of its actual use. Since no preparatory steps are required before transplanting healthy hair follicles to a bald patch, the surgeon can complete the process in a single sitting, aside from the obvious exception of local anesthesia.

In the DHI method, the amount of time healthy hair follicles spend outside the scalp is kept to an absolute minimum. This process assures that the process of hair transplantation with this approach is healthier and more effective than others.

When utilizing the DHI method, the percentage of surface area vulnerable to being cut is kept to a minimum. As a result, the likelihood of bleeding and the rate are low.

Due to the simplicity of the DHI technology, the hair transplantation surgery and the patient's subsequent recovery allow for a speedy readjustment to daily life.

Candidate Suitability for The DHI Transplant Technique

You are an excellent candidate for hair transplant surgery if you also have the following characteristics:

Age: People over 25 who are experiencing hair loss can consider getting hair transplants. Experiencing hair loss before this age is unusual.

Hair diameter: People who have thicker, fuller hair on their heads are more likely to achieve their goals than those whose hair is finer or lighter. Each hair follicle can cover more surface area if the hair is thicker.

Donor hair density: To be a good DHI candidate, one must have at least 40 hair follicles per square centimeter in the donor area.

Expectations: People with reasonable expectations will be more content with the results.

Conclusion

Anyone who is thinking about getting a hair transplant ought to do extensive research in advance on a variety of different clinics. You should thoroughly research the medical staff and ensure that a physician and nursing staff will support you from the first visit through the last checkup.