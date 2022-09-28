This article uses affiliate links, which means if you purchase products through these links, we may earn a commission. Click here to see our T&C . For licensing please click here

Choosing the right gym outfit can be tricky. Since working out can be exhausting, it's important to wear comfortable, lightweight clothes that can help keep you cool, boost confidence, and improve performance.

Fortunately, there are many comfortable and stylish options nowadays that will keep you feeling fresh and confident at the same time. Montirex, in particular, offers activewear that takes intense workouts into consideration, providing not just style but also enough support when needed.

About Montirex

Montirex was founded by two best friends in 2019 who always wanted to work on themselves. It is now among the biggest upcoming sportswear brands in the United Kingdom, continuously producing high-quality activewear.

Whether you're working out or engaging in sports, Montirex takes your typical gym or sports attire to the next level. Their activewear is designed with performance, comfort, and durability in mind, making it suitable even for strenuous activities.

Montirex lets you move, run, and jump freely while expressing a good sense of style. Their activewear selection is also made of technical materials and fabric, so you won't have to get irritated by sweat or tightness anymore.

Montirex Bestsellers

Montirex provides tops, bottoms, jackets, and coats for men and children. Some of their bestsellers are the Trail Box T-Shirt, Draft 2.0 T-Shirt, Fly 2.0 T-Shirt, Fly Short, and Junior Trail Woven Short. They are available in small to XXL sizes. Aside from checking the size chart, you can also find the perfect size for you by indicating your weight, height, and age. You have a wide choice of colors to choose from as well.

What's more, while Montirex currently caters to men and kids, they will also be launching their women's activewear soon. You're sure to love their upcoming selection of chic and comfy activewear.

If you've tried wearing shorts to the gym before, you may have come across shorts that were too tight and caused leg cramps, chafing, or pinched nerves. The Fly Short ensures that you'll be able to work out and play sports with the utmost comfort.

Made of 100% polyester and designed to keep you cool and comfortable, these shorts feature a breathable waistband with added air holes to maximize airflow. They also have reflective finishes that make them a good choice for streetwear. They are available in color black, grey, navy, neon sky, aqua green, and ice grey.

The Draft 2.0 has a near-weightless fabric that is engineered to resist sweat. It's high breathability design will help you make light work of any activity.

The materials used also improve moisture management, so your body won't feel sticky or greasy. It is available in six colours: white, OG neon, ice grey, neon sky, black, and burgundy.

Most activewear shirts are only suitable for working out. If you're looking for a shirt that you can use for working out, sports, and outdoor adventures; the Fly 2.0 T-Shirt is an excellent choice. Instead of having shirts specifically for the gym, you can also wear this for other occasions.

This shirt features a timeless crew neck design and has a light fabric that supports any training routine, including strenuous outdoor activities. The sweat-wicking technology and mesh fabric let you stay fresh, comfortable, and motivated. It also has a poly-elastane blend that aids with flexibility. It is available in color white, steel, navy, black and royal blue.

While kids enjoy playing sports and going on adventures, they usually sweat a lot and get irritated easily. To combat this, the Junior Trail Woven Short delivers optimal comfort and breathability with a lightweight design that allows kids to move freely, even in hot weather.

It also has laser-cut holes that provide ventilation, keeping kids cool and comfortable during any activity. These shorts also feature an elastic waistband, lightweight woven fabric, and a reflective logo. The sizes are suitable for 6 to 15 years old. It is available in color black, steel, and grey.

