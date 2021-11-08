A21-year-old man in the Australian state of Queensland is seeking compensation from the state to pay for therapy after he was raped several times during his time in jail.

The man, who has not been identified for legal reasons and has since been released from prison, was repeatedly abused by 41-year-old serial rapist Troy Allan Burley over a period of three months at Wolston Correctional Center near Brisbane, Queensland, in 2018.

Burley forced the younger inmate to perform oral sex on him three times and would often walk into the man's room naked and make him endure a range of lewd acts, News.com.au reported. One rape occurred while Burley was watching Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal wedding in May 2018.

The correctional center is a "protection" prison and houses a high number of pedophiles, sex offenders and high-profile prisoners, The Courier-Mail noted. The 21-year-old victim was himself convicted of raping a child.

The former inmate has filed for compensation in the Brisbane District Court, claiming he suffered post-traumatic stress disorder following his ordeal. The victim also claimed that he has panic attacks when he sees "bald heads."

In his victim impact statement during Burley's 2019 trial, the 21-year-old told the court that the abuse left him traumatized and humiliated and that he was made to feel like a "sex object."

Burley bit his nipples, toes, arms and legs during the sexual assaults, the statement of claims said.

The exact amount the victim is seeking as compensation has not been disclosed.

The man's psychiatrist said that the state is liable because prison officials failed to stop the sexual assaults.

According to court documents, the former inmate alleged that he reported the abuse to a Wolston prison unit supervisor but that the staff member did not act on it.

The victim suffers from PTSD, major depressive disorder and an eating disorder, according to Brisbane psychiatrist Malcolm Foxcroft. He suggested that the 21-year-old will need around $8,640 worth of supportive psychotherapy and cognitive and dialectic behavioral therapy over 18 months.

Burley was serving a sentence for knifepoint sexual attacks on four women at railway stations in 1997 when he was found guilty of raping the 21-year-old victim.

He was due to be released in February 2019 but had his sentence extended by seven years after he was convicted of three counts of rape, one count of sexual assault and two counts of sexual assault with aggravation for the attacks on the inmate.

Burley will remain behind bars until at least 2027.