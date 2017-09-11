In a very bizarre incident, an 11-year-old girl from the south Indian city of Hyderabad was made to stand inside the boys' toilet for not coming to the school in proper uniform.

The girl, who is a grade five student at the Rao's High School at Ramachandrapuram in the city, can be seen narrating her ordeal in a video, which was shot by her parents.

In the video, the girl has said that she went to school wearing a regular dress as her uniform was wet. But her physical training (PT) teacher stopped her and did not let her go to the classroom.

The minor said, "When I was walking up to my class room; my PT teacher stopped me and enquired about my uniform. I told the truth that my mother washed it so I could not wear the uniform.

"I also tried to explain that my parents have written a note in my school diary for the excuse. However, the teacher did not listen to me and continued to shout. She later pulled me to the boys' toilet and made me stand there,"

She said she got scared and did not say anything. According to her, there were other teachers who saw the incident but no one came to help.

Describing her nightmarish experience, the girl said in the video that male students, who used the toilet during that time watched and some even laughed at her. It was reported that the girl was so terrified that she did not want to go to school now.

"I have decided that I won't go back to the school," she said.

After the incident came to light, several child rights activists came in support of the girl asking for strict action taken against the teacher and the school under the Protection of Children against Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

"We want to press criminal charges against the school and teachers. How can they act in such an insensitive manner?" Child rights activist Achyuta Rao told DNA.