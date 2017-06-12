Mexican authorities have rescued 112 migrants including babies found in a truck on a highway in the country's south, the attorney general's office said on Sunday (11 June).

The rescued people included four babies and 23 minors from Guatemala, El Salvador, Honduras and Ecuador, the Criminal Investigation Agency (AIC) of the Attorney General's Office (PGR) said in a statement.

The officials located the vehicles after hearing voices coming from the cargo. The truck was caught on the highway that connects the southern states of Chiapas and neighbouring Tabasco. The people were found traveling in unhygienic conditions.

The agency said to ElUniversal, a local media channel, that "People were travelling in a cargo vehicle of a private company, equipped with fans and water, which was driven by an individual who was detained."

Thousands of migrants, mostly Central Americans, every year make their way through Mexico to reach the United States.

The rescued migrants were with the National Institute of Migration for the corresponding administrative procedures and were awaiting medical checkups.

The Deputy Attorney General's Office for Regional Control, Crime Procedures and Amparo have initiated an investigation for the violation of the Migration Law, by using the mode of transport of the national territory, in order to gain profit from foreigners and help them evade immigration review.