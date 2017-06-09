A 12-year-old girl in Mississippi helped deliver her baby brother on Tuesday (6 June).

Jacee Dellapena had always said that she wanted to be in the delivery room for the birth of her brother. The doctor picked up that she was eager to help and suggested she assist him with the procedure.

This was not part of the birth plan and Jacee's mother was initially reluctant, but her daughter convinced her and she was allowed to scrub up and help the doctor.

Jacee excitedly told Mississippi News Now that she "actually delivered" her baby brother Cayson.

"I was like, 'Wow!' Like, I've played fake doctor before, but this is, like, the real thing. This is the real deal. I was really nervous," she said.

She even got to cut the umbilical cord, a moment which her father captured on camera.

The photos show the range of emotions Jacee experienced as she brought her brother into the world. She is smiling in one, looks shocked in another and is shown crying as she holds her brother for the first time.

"I started crying because I thought I wasn't going to get to see him be born, because I was too short," she explained.

Her mother Dede Carraway said that she was in a lot of pain during the birth as the epidural was not working, but that having Jacee deliver Cayson made the pain worth it.

"Seeing the emotions on her face, it made me cry. I'm about to cry now! It was just a good moment for me," she said.