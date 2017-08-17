A 15-year-old boy is fighting for his life in hospital after being stabbed on an estate on Woolwich, south London.

Officers and medics were called to the scene at 9.15pm in Maud Cashmore Way on 15 August, to find the teenager with a single stab wound, believed to be in his stomach.

Police said he was taken to a central London hospital with "life-threatening injuries", where he is described as being in a serious but stable condition.

Detectives from Greenwich gangs unit are looking for two black males in connection with the assault, who left the scene in a Volkswagen Golf.

Michael Edwards saw the scene unfold from the balcony of his flat that evening, according to local newspaper the News Shopper.

Edwards said: "I think he was fishing nearby. I was out on my balcony drinking tea when I heard screaming and saw him running. I thought what's wrong with him?

"He was shouting and running and screaming and the whole estate came out into the road."

Edwards added: "He was laying out on the walkway; he was bleeding out and people were there screaming and shouting."

Detective Constable Andrew Payne said: "A 15 year-old-boy has been terribly injured in this attack. I am appealing for anyone who was in the area or saw anything suspicious; either before or after the assault, to contact police urgently."

Anyone who witnessed this incident or has information is asked to contact Greenwich Police by dialling 101 or via @MetCC. To remain anonymous call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.