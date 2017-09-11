Twenty-seven people have been injured after a train crashed into its own passenger cars in a mountain town in Switzerland.

The collision reportedly occurred in Andermatt, a village in the Swiss Alps, on the famous Matterhorn railway line. The locomotive was meant to move to the front of the train on a parallel track, but instead crashed into the back of the passenger cars, believed to have been carrying around 100 people.

Spokesman Jan Baerwalde of train service operator Matterhorn Gotthard Bahn said authorities were investigating the cause of the crash.

The Uri canton police department said that there are no life-threatening injuries. Authorities are investigating the cause of the crash.

More to follow.