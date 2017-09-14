Aaron Carter has tested negative for HIV, alleviating fears that his plummeting weight was a symptom of the condition.

The 29-year-old singer, who is 35 pounds underweight for a man of his height, appeared on American show The Doctors as part of a two-part special, hoping to find answers to his many health concerns.

"I need help, I'm scared," he told host Travis Lane Stork on Wednesday's episode. "Because I'm so skinny, I'm still so skinny. And that was the biggest one for me."

However, Carter was delighted to learn today ( 14 September) that he was HIV negative. Appearing visibly relieved, he said: "My heart is racing... it's given me anxiety."

"That was the scariest thing I have ever done in my life," he said. "After not getting annual checkups and testing and being safe, actually, being safe so I could be safe for others, more importantly. That's what scared me. I felt like I was putting people at risk with my body... I didn't have the courage to go face the music."

Dr Jorge Rodriguez also tested the former child star for STIs including chlamydia and syphilis. Those results also returned negative.

Although he didn't have any STIs, Carter received a stark warning from the doctors that he needs to adopt a healthier lifestyle.

"In my opinion, you're not healthy... physically right now, I think your body is hanging on by a thread, seriously," said Rodriguez while Stork added: "You are malnourished, and your body mass index at 17 is in a scary range."

The reality check comes after what has been a tumultuous few months for the singer. In May his father, Bob Carter, died suddenly and just weeks later, he was arrested for driving under the infleunce in Habersham County, Georgia.

In August, Carter came out as bisexual after deciding to free himself of the secret that was "weighing on my chest for nearly half of my life". In an emotional open letter posted on his Twitter, he said finally opening up about his sexuality "doesn't bring me shame".