Two young boys have been horrifically burned in Scotland after acid was thrown in their faces. The unnamed 12-year-olds were rushed to hospital in Aberdeen in the evening of Thursday 22 March.

A picture of one of the boys was uploaded to Facebook by his devastated sister. It shows the traumatised child with deep chemical burns around a bloodshot eye and scaring falling down his face towards his lip.

She wrote in a caption: "My gorgeous little bothers face! Someone threw some sort of acid/chemical at him and his friends' faces!! My poor boy is devastated... feeling heartbroken."

Police are investigating what they described as a "despicable incident" and have urged anyone with any information to come forward. According to The Sun, they are keen to speak to two youths wearing dark clothes and possibly gloves.

The crime scene was cordoned off while police collected evidence from the attack and the fire service were called to help identify identify the chemical used in the attack.

The boys were rushed to Royal Aberdeen Children's Hospital. It is unknown how bad the condition of the other boy is.

Detective Inspector Allen Shaw told The Sun: "This has been a shocking and despicable incident against two young boys who have obviously been left upset and shaken by what has happened to them.

"They have been left with significant injuries and were taken to the Royal Aberdeen Children's Hospital for treatment.

"Extensive inquiries are ongoing to trace those responsible and we are working with our colleagues in the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service as part of our investigation.

"There will be a police presence in the area for some time, however the scene where this incident happened has been examined and I can assure the public it is safe.

"I would appeal for anyone with information about the incident, whether you were in the area at the time or know anything about it, to please get in touch.

"I can assure the local community that all resources available to us will be used to trace those responsible. It won't be tolerated."

Anyone with information can contact Police Scotland on 101, via the Police Scotland website or via the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.