Londoners are back on the Tube and making their usual commutes following the terror attack on Westminster on Wednesday – and many stations are using their notice boards to send messages of solidarity.

Four people were killed and 40 injured when a terrorist drove a Hyundai 4x4 into people on Westminster Bridge, before trying to storm Parliament with a knife. The assailant was shot by armed police and died of his injuries.

A candlelit vigil will be held at Trafalgar Square this evening (23 March) in memory of the people who lost their lives in the attack.

As Londoners come to terms with the tragic events, London Underground staff are posting messages of support.