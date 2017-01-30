A notorious Islamic State (Isis) executioner, Abu Sayyaf, who beheaded hundreds of people, was reportedly shot dead by unidentified gunmen in northwestern Iraq's Nineveh province on Sunday (29 January).

Sayyaf was reportedly one of IS' (Daesh) main executioners and had appeared in many of the group's propaganda videos showing brutal IS killings. A militant group based in the Philippines is also called Abu Sayyaf and is known for abductions and beheadings of its hostages.

"Abu Sayyaf was one of the scariest executioners in Nineveh... He was a reflection of the brutality of this terrorist group," Muhammad Yawar, an Iraqi journalist, said confirming the executioner's death.

"He was known for his huge body and heavy arms. He was one of the notorious faces in the Isis propaganda videos," Yawar told ARA News.

Local media activist Abdullah al-Mallah reportedly said a group of unknown assailants opened fire on Sayyaf's car killing him. Another militant accompanying the executioner was also killed in the attack.

"He [Sayyaf] was found dead in the Dawassah district west of Mosul city in Nineveh Governorate on Sunday evening. The Isis-led Hisba Police was unable to identify the perpetrators," al-Mallah added.

Recently, another fiery IS executioner known for killing women was killed in the same way in western Mosul. Abu Abdel Rahman, a Saudi leader, was attacked by unknown gunmen in al-Askari region and killed on the spot.

Western Mosul is currently the new battlefield for Iraqi government forces, who with the help of the US-led coalition force, succeeded in liberating east Mosul a week ago. IS fighters were reported to have redeployed in the western bank of the River Tigris to launch an assault on Iraqi troops advancing to liberate the city.