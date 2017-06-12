AC Milan have completed the signing of Andre Silva from FC Porto in a deal worth €38m (£33.6m, $42.6m) plus a further €2m in add-ons. The news is likely to put an end to the Serie A giants' interest in Manchester United target Alvaro Morata and Chelsea wantaway Diego Costa.

Milan had earmarked the signing of a world-class number nine as a top priority for the coming summer transfer window following the acquisition of the club by Chinese businessman Li Yonghong.

Vincenzo Montella wants to put his side back on track after a few disappointing seasons and has already secured the big-money signings of Franck Kessie, Mateo Musacchio and Ricardo Rodriguez.

Last month Marca claimed that Milan had also emerged ahead of Manchester United and Chelsea as the front-runners to sign Real Madrid striker Morata after promising the Spaniard that he would become the flagship recruit of their new project.

Later reports claimed that the Italians were also considering Costa as a more affordable alternative after the Chelsea striker revealed that Antonio Conte does not want him at Stamford Bridge next season.

However, Milan have now turned their attentions to Porto to complete the signing of Portugal international Silva.

"Andre Silva is a new AC Milan player," the Serie A giants confirmed in an official statement. "AC Milan announce the signing of Andre Silva from FC Porto. The player has signed a contract until 30 June 2022."

The 21-year-old starlet's signing is expected to pave the way for Manchester United to complete a deal for Morata. Jose Mourinho's side have already announced the arrival of Victor Lindelof from Benfica and reports last week said they had also agreed personal terms for Morata to reunite with his former Real Madrid manager at Old Trafford.