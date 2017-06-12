Manchester United summer signing Victor Lindelof has all the qualities necessary to succeed in English football, according to his Sweden teammate Sebastian Larsson.

Lindelof, 22, became Jose Mourinho's first signing of the summer transfer window, with Sky Sports reporting that United will pay a fee of £30.7m ($39.1m) to Benfica for his services.

However, the Red Devils are yet to agree personal terms with the centre-back, while the move is also subject to international clearance and a medical.

Larsson, who along with Lindelof is part of the Sweden squad preparing to face Norway in a friendly in Oslo on 13 June, said the defender might need some time to adjust to the demands of Premier League football.

"You cannot deny his qualities," he told the Sun. "He has burst on to the scene and done superbly at club and international level. I've been so impressed by him whenever I've played with him.

"He's an important player for us in the Sweden team now and that shows maturity.

"But not only does he have the quality on the pitch but he has a calm and sensible head on him as well. He is a humble guy and has a good future ahead of him."

The former Arsenal midfielder added: "The major thing is his quality is undoubted and he has his feet on the ground.

"It goes without saying the Premier League and England is a completely different culture and he'll have to handle that. And as long as people give him a bit of time to adjust, he will ultimately succeed at United."

Lindelof won three Portuguese league titles with Benfica after joining the Lisbon club from Vasteras in 2012. He was a member of the Sweden U-21 side that won the Uefa European U-21 Championship in 2015.

The 22-year-old made 32 league appearances in Benfica's title-winning 2016/17 season, scoring one goal.