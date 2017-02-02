Accenture, CME Group and TMX Group are the latest members to join the Washington DC-based Chamber of Digital Commerce, the much-respected blockchain trade association.

The Chamber has seen an array of new members join up over the past year, including a wide range of small and large participants committed to innovating with or investing in blockchain-based technologies, said a statement.

Perianne Boring, founder and president of the Chamber of Digital Commerce, said: "It's been inspiring to see the Chamber's membership grow into such a prestigious global business community. The diverse expertise and market leadership that these new members bring to the table is invaluable, and their support will help drive our policy efforts forward in Washington, D.C. and beyond."

David Treat, managing director of Accenture's financial services industry blockchain practice, said: "The prospects for blockchain use in large-scale enterprise IT systems are becoming more and more vivid. With protoypes heading out of labs and into production within regulated sectors like banking, capital markets, insurance and healthcare, industry-regulators are studying the opportunities and challenges this technology presents to traditional compliance frameworks.

"Accenture is committed to supporting these efforts by leveraging our expertise across the company – from regulation to innovation – to make blockchain a reality for our clients. The mission of the Chamber of Digital Commerce is well aligned to these goals and we are very pleased to be part of it."

Rumi Morales, CME Group Executive Director, CME Ventures, and Chamber of Digital Commerce Advisory Board Member, said: "As a leading global financial institution, we are pleased to support the Chamber's work to drive appropriate policy around blockchain technology innovation. We look forward to working with the Chamber and its esteemed members to grow this important area of fintech."

John Lee, Vice-President, Innovation and Enterprise Delivery, TMX Group, said: "We are proud to join the Chamber of Digital Commerce. As TMX's digital strategy takes shape, this is an excellent opportunity to collaborate and partner with the Chamber and its members to position Canada as a global leader in the adoption of blockchain-based technology and other digital assets."

The Chamber is also hosting its annual DC Blockchain Summit in partnership with Georgetown University Center for Financial Markets and Policy on March 15 and 16.