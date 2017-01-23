A stuntman has died from a gunshot wound on the set of a hip-hop music video in Brisbane, Australia.

Johann Ofner was shot in the chest while filming a promo for Bliss n Eso. The shooting occurred at the Brooklyn Standard, a bar in downtown Brisbane, at 2pm local time (4am GMT).

Queensland police reported on Twitter that "a number of firearms were being used on the film set when the man was shot".

Ofner died at the scene after paramedics were unable to resuscitate him.

Detective Inspector Tom Armitt of Queensland Police said the incident would be treated as a criminal investigation.

The management team for Bliss n Eso confirmed that the death happened during the band's video shoot: "We are able to confirm the death of a person occurred today at the filming of a Bliss n Eso music clip. The video production crew and our team are currently working with the police in their investigation and we are unable to provide further comment at this time."

The hip hop group were filming a clip for their latest song Friend Like You.

The actor was due to star in Australian reality programme Australian Ninja Warrior this year.