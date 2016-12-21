Actor Tom Arnold claims he has footage of President-elect Donald Trump using obscenities, racist language and hurling insults at one of his sons during filming of The Apprentice. Arnold, who made the revelation to Seattle-based radio station KIRO, said he did not release the tape because of a confidentiality clause and because he expected Trump to lose the election.

"I have the outtakes to The Apprentice where he says every bad thing ever, every offensive, racist thing ever. It was him sitting in that chair saying the N-word, saying the C-word, calling his son a r****d, just being so mean to his own children," Arnold claimed.

According to The Guardian, Arnold was given the footage prior to the presidential election in November by a contact from the reality TV show. "[When] the people sent it to me, it was funny. Hundreds of people have seen these. It was sort of a Christmas video they put together," the comedian said. "He wasn't going to be president of the United States."

The actor then said that Arnold Schwarzenegger's Hollywood agent called him the Sunday before the election asking him to release the video on behalf of Trump's rival Hillary Clinton.

"I get a call from Arnold's CAA agent, sitting next to Hillary Clinton. They said, 'I need you to release him saying the N-word.' I said, 'Well, now these people – two editors and an associate producer – are scared to death. They're scared of his people, they're scared of they'll never work again, there's a $5m (£4m) confidentiality agreement."

The Guardian reported that Arnold's claims could not be immediately verified.

In October, Trump's campaign was hit by video released of the president-elect bragging about grabbing women "by the p***y" and doing whatever he wanted because he was famous during outtakes of Access Hollywood.

Bill Pruitt, who produced the first two seasons of The Apprentice, warned that there were "far worse" behind-the-scenes footage of Trump on the show. "As a producer on seasons 1 & 2 of #theapprentice I assure you: when it comes to the #trumptapes there are far worse. #justthebegininng," he tweeted.

Producer Chris Nee claimed that Trump used the N-word in the tapes, The Guardian reported. However, Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer studios, which owns the programme's rights, and creator Mark Burnett, resisted calls to release the footage, claiming "various contractual and legal requirements".