Singer Adele left many people shocked when she referred to boyfriend Simon Konecki as her "husband" during an acceptance speech at this year's Grammy Awards.

Included in that confusion were members of the 28-year-old Someone Like You hit-maker's own family who had no idea that she had tied the knot, according to reports.

A source explained: "Adele and Simon have a big family but some of those closest to them weren't aware of any impending wedding and were shocked to hear one might have gone ahead."

The snub has reportedly left some relatives feeling a bit upset.

"They feel disappointed if it's true," the insider added to the Mirror. "They understand they're a private couple but are surprised to see them potentially cut out their loved ones."

Another source claims that several of their nearest and dearest are hopeful that the couple – who share four-year-old son Angelo together – might still have a wedding in Sussex over the summer.

It is believed that they exchanged vows during a hush-hush ceremony at their home in Los Angeles attended by Adele's mother Penny Adkins, her manager Jonathan Dickins, plus Simon's 10-year-old daughter Victoria.

"Adele didn't want any fuss or to go to church. She just didn't want to deal with all the hoopla of a big do and risk people finding out about it," someone within her inner circle dished to Heat magazine. "The ceremony itself was something they knew they wanted, but they'd been putting off for a long time."

Adele recently picked up the global success gong at this year's Brit Awards.

The nod was in recognition of her mega success across the globe including a sold out world tour and third album 25 going to number one in several countries.

The songstress was not at the star-studded bash held at the London O2 Arena, instead thanking fans via a video message.

'Husband' Simon was however in the audience where he was spotted wearing a gold band on his left hand.