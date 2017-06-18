Multiple suicide bombers belonging to Taliban launched an onslaught on a police headquarters in eastern Afghanistan on Sunday, 18 June, killing or injuring several people.

Stepping up their Islamist insurgency against the struggling Afghan government, the militants mounted their attack at about 6.30am local time in Gardez city, the capital of Paktia province.

As many as five militants tried to blow themselves up at the high-security office of the police, shortly after which the Afghan Taliban claimed responsibility. At least two of them were shot dead by the police while one detonated explosives. It is still unclear how the remaining two attackers were handled.

"One of the attackers detonated his explosives close to the parking area so as to open the way for the others. Two were killed when they entered [the compound]. Two other attackers are still clashing with security forces," an Afghan security official told Tolo News. Several ambulances were reportedly seen carrying victims to nearby medical facilities.

Though police put the death toll at two, local hospitals received at least five dead bodies and 30 wounded, most of them civilians.

The Afghan Taliban has been launching frequent deadly attacks against the Kabul administration as part of their "spring offensive".