The 2017 African Cup of Nations (Afcon) is the 31st edition of the tournament where 16 teams will fight to be crowned as the champions of Africa. The tournament is held in Gabon, starting from 14 January to 5 February.

Nigeria, who have won the Afcon on three occasions have failed to qualify for the tournament this year. Ivory Coast are the defending champions and the Elephants have made it to the main stage.

Egypt, who have won the African Cup of nations for record seven times have also sealed a berth in the group stages of the 2017 Afcon.

Teams qualified for 2017 African Cup of Nations (Afcon)

Gabon Morocco Algeria Cameroon Senegal Egypt Ghana Guinea-Bissau Zimbabwe Mali Ivory Coast Uganda Burkina Faso Tunisia DR Congo Togo

These 16 teams are divided into four groups, with each group consisting of four teams each. The four groups are Group A, Group B, Group C and Group D.

Group A

Gabon Burkina Faso Cameroon Guinea-Bissau

Group B

Algeria Tunisia Senegal Zimbabwe

Group C

Ivory Coast DR Congo Morocco Togo

Group D

Ghana Mali Egypt Uganda

Where to watch live

The 2017 African Cup of Nations will be telecasted on Eurosport UK in the United Kingdom. Live streaming of the match will be available on Eurosport UK Player.

Schedule:

Match 1: Gabon vs Guinea-Bissau, Group A

Date and Time: 14 January, Saturday - 4pm GMT/5pm local time

Venue: Stade de l'Amitié Sino, Libreville

Match 2: Burkina Faso vs Cameroon, Group A

Date and Time: 14 January, Saturday - 7pm GMT/8pm local time

Venue: Stade de l'Amitié Sino, Libreville

Match 3: Algeria vs Zimbabwe, Group B

Date and Time: 15 January, Sunday - 4pm GMT/5pm local time

Venue: Franceville, Franceville

Match 4: Tunisia vs Senegal, Group B

Date and Time: 15 January, Sunday - 7pm GMT/8pm local time

Venue: Franceville, Franceville

Match 5: Ivory Coast vs Togo, Group C

Date and Time: 16 January, Monday - 4pm GMT/5pm local time

Venue: Stade Oyem, Oyem

Match 6: DR Congo vs Morocco, Group C

Date and Time: 16 January, Monday - 7pm GMT/8pm local time

Venue: Stade Oyem, Oyem

Match 7: Ghana vs Uganda, Group D

Date and Time: 17 January, Tuesday - 4pm GMT/5pm local time

Venue: Port Gentil, Port Gentil

Match 8: Mali vs Egypt, Group D

Date and Time: 17 January, Tuesday - 7pm GMT/8pm local time

Venue: Port Gentil, Port Gentil

Match 9: Gabon vs Burkina Faso, Group A

Date and Time: 18 January, Wednesday - 4pm GMT/5pm local time

Venue: Stade de l'Amitié Sino, Libreville

Match 10: Cameroon vs Guinea-Bissau, Group A

Date and Time: 18 January, Wednesday - 7pm GMT/8pm local time

Venue: Stade de l'Amitié Sino, Libreville

Match 11: Algeria vs Tunisia, Group B

Date and Time: 19 January, Thursday - 4pm GMT/5pm local time

Venue: Franceville, Franceville

Match 12: Senegal vs Zimbabwe, Group B

Date and Time: 19 January, Thursday - 7pm GMT/8pm local time

Venue: Franceville, Franceville

Match 13: Ivory Coast vs DR Congo, Group C

Date and Time: 20 January, Friday- 4pm GMT/5pm local time

Venue: Stade Oyem, Oyem

Match 14: Morocco vs Togo, Group C

Date and Time: 20 January, Friday - 7pm GMT/8pm local time

Venue: Stade Oyem, Oyem

Match 15: Ghana vs Mali, Group D

Date and Time: 21 January, Saturday- 4pm GMT/5pm local time

Venue: Stade Port Gentil, Port Gentil

Match 16: Egypt vs Uganda, Group D

Date and Time: 21 January, Saturday - 7pm GMT/8pm local time

Venue: Stade Port Gentil, Port Gentil

Match 17: Guinea-Bissau vs Burkina Faso, Group A

Date and Time: 22 January, Sunday- 7pm GMT/8pm local time

Venue: Franceville, Franceville

Match 18: Cameroon vs Gabon, Group A

Date and Time: 22 January, Sunday - 7pm GMT/8pm local time

Venue: Stade de l'Amitié Sino, Libreville

Match 19: Zimbabwe vs Tunisia, Group B

Date and Time: 23 January, Monday - 7pm GMT/8pm local time

Venue: Stade de l'Amitié Sino, Libreville

Match 20: Senegal vs Algeria, Group B

Date and Time: 23 January, Monday - 7pm GMT/8pm local time

Venue: Franceville, Franceville

Match 21: Morocco vs Ivory Coast, Group C

Date and Time: 24 January, Tuesday- 7pm GMT/8pm local time

Venue: Stade Oyem, Oyem

Match 22: Togo vs DR Congo, Group C

Date and Time: 24 January, Tuesday - 7pm GMT/8pm local time

Venue: Stade Port Gentil, Port Gentil

Match 23: Egypt vs Ghana, Group D

Date and Time: 25 January, Wednesday - 7pm GMT/8pm local time

Venue: Stade Port Gentil, Port Gentil

Match 24: Uganda vs Mali, Group D

Date and Time: 25 January, Wednesday - 7pm GMT/8pm local time

Venue: Stade Oyem, Oyem

Knockout Stages

Quarter-final 1: Winner Group A vs Runner-up Group B

Date and Time: 28 January, Saturday

Venue: Stade de l'Amitié Sino, Libreville

Quarter-final 2: Winner Group B vs Runner-up Group A

Date and Time: 28 January, Saturday

Venue: Franceville, Franceville

Quarter-final 3: Winner Group D vs Runner-up Group C

Date and Time: 29 January, Sunday

Venue: Stade Port Gentil, Port Gentil

Quarter-final 4: Winner Group C vs Runner-up Group D

Date and Time: 29 January, Sunday

Venue: Stade Oyem, Oyem

Semi-final

Semi-final 1: Winner Quarter-final 1 vs Winner Quarter-final 3

Date and Time: 1 February, Wednesday

Venue: Stade de l'Amitié Sino, Libreville

Semi-final 2: Winner Quarter-final 2 vs Winner Quarter-final 4

Date and Time: 2 February, Thursday

Venue: Franceville, Franceville

Final

Final: Winner Semi-final 1 vs Winner Semi-final 3

Date and Time: 5 February, Sunday

Venue: Stade de l'Amitié Sino, Libreville