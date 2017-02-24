Chelsea failed in their attempts to sign Inter Milan winger Jonathan Biabiany in the twilight of the January transfer window, the player's agent has revealed. The Premier League leaders were linked with a move for the Frenchman last month but the deal fell through as the Blues failed to make any first-team additions.

Oscar and John Obi Mikel left Stamford Bridge for China, while Patrick Bamford moved to Middlesbrough and Branislav Ivanovic moved to Zenit St Petersburg. Antonio Conte however resisted any big-money signings, with Kyle Jameson's arrival from Southport on a scholarship contract the only deal completed.

Conte was continually coy over attempts to improve his squad, but has recently hinted he tried to sign Swansea City striker Fernando Llorente, after the south Wales club confirmed they rejected bids for the Spaniard. But Biabiany's representative claims Chelsea did try to sign at least one other player in the winter window –but that his client only has eyes for West Ham United.

"Yes, I can confirm that," David Bega told Calciomercato. "Conte wanted him and personally talked to Jonathan to persuade him to move to Chelsea. Chelsea's offer, however, was late. They called us on Sunday night and the transfer window was closing two days later. There was no time to finalise a deal. Yes, he likes the Hammers. No, he didn't receive any offer from China. It could have been a good idea but in the end nothing concrete happened."

Like many of their rivals, Chelsea are expected to conduct the majority of their business during the summer when they will aim to build on what they hope will be their fourth Premier League title success in 11 years. Conte's side have dominated for much of the campaign and could extend their lead in the title race if they beat Swansea this weekend.

Speculation over Diego Costa's future is set to dominate the summer. Reports emanating from Spain continue to link Chelsea's top scorer with a move to China after suggestions earlier in the campaign he has fallen out with members of Conte's backroom team.