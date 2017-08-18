Former England captain Alastair Cook recorded the fourth double century of his Test career and James Anderson struck an early blow to the West Indies' faint hopes of a recovery before inclement weather brought a premature end to day two of the inaugural day-night Test match held on UK soil.

The hosts declared at 514-8 after Cook, who reached stumps yesterday (17 August) on 153, finally fell for 243 after a review proved he had been trapped plumb lbw by Roston Chase.

England resumed play at Edgbaston on 348-3 after Cook and successor Joe Root took advantage of some truly wretched bowling and, following a somewhat pedestrian start, reached lunch at 449-4.

Dawid Malan, who will have been eyeing a ton of his own as he seeks to secure a place in Trevor Bayliss' Ashes squad, failed to build on his maiden Test 50 and was frustratingly caught at slip by Jermaine Blackwood off the bowling of Chase.

Ben Stokes added only 10 before he top-edged an attempted reverse sweep and was promptly dispatched by the same duo. Jonny Bairstow [18] chopped a Jason Holder delivery onto his own stumps and Moeen Ali then lofted Chase to Kraigg Brathwaite for a duck. Chase's dismissal of Cook sparked an immediate declaration from Root.

West Indies' daunting chase got off to a dreadful start, with Anderson seeing Brathwaite [0] caught behind by Jonny Bairstow in just the third over. Tea quickly arrived with the visitors teetering at 13-1 after Kieran Powell was dropped on 2 by Stokes.

Powell and Kyle Hope had notched 18 and 25 respectively when the final session of play was initially interrupted by rain and later postponed just after 20.00 BST.

The action will begin 30 minutes earlier tomorrow at 13.30 in order to make up the shortfall, with West Indies on 44-1 and trailing by 470 runs with nine wickets left.