Alastair Cook and Joe Root both scored centuries as England overwhelmed West Indies on the first ever day of day-night Test cricket to be played in the United Kingdom at Edgbaston. The hosts were 39 for 2 and struggling but a stand of 248 between Cook [153 not out] and Root [136], who went to their 31st and 13th landmark scores, saw Jason Holder's side were dominated.

England lost debutant Mark Stoneman [8] and Tom Westley [8] early on but once again they were pulled out of a potential crisis by their two most reliable batsman. The runs flowed throughout the day, particularly when the sun beamed down in Birmingham.

West Indies bowled poorly throughout, though Stoneman was bowled by a fine delivery from Kemar Roach. Holder then initially decided against taking the new pink ball once the lights had taken affect, a bizzare decision which required a message from the dressing room before it was finally reversed.

After Root was bowled by Roach Dawid Malan struck a confidence boosting 28 after digging in early on, as the scoring rate noticeably slowed during the twilight of the day. Cook meanwhile was in sublime touch and went to 150 for the 10th time in Tests and will resume in the heat of the day on day two with England on 348 for 3 with the chance to further pile on the runs.