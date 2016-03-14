Happy Birthday Albert Einstein: Top 10 quotes by the father of modern physics in celebration of his birthday and Pi Day
Albert Einstein the father of modern physics was born on 14 March, 1879Getty Images

14 March marks the birthday of the father of modern physics Albert Einstein. He was born in 1879 in what used to the Kingdom of Wurttemberg in Germany. Fittingly, the date also marks Pi day, a mathematical consant that featured in Einstein's equations.

He is credited with shaping modern and theoretical physics with his general theory of relativity and is also the creator of the world's most recognised equation E=mc2.

New discoveries on Einstein's gravitational waves theory, which was recently confirmed by Ligo scientists, show how the genius of Einstein's work is still defining our understanding of physics.

Einstein was awarded the Nobel Prize in Physics in 1921 for his "services to theoretical physics". After becoming an American citizen, he began working at Princeton, where he stayed well after his retirement.

In celebration of his life and times, IBTimes UK has compiled a list of some his most notable quotes on science and life.

Einstein with his daughter on his lapGetty Images

On romance

"When you sit with a nice girl for two hours, you think it's two minutes. But when you sit on a hot stove for a minute, you think its two hours. That's relativity."

Einstein before giving a speech in WashingtonGetty Images

On the power of imagination

"Imagination is more important than knowledge."

Einstein in his study at PrincetonGetty Images

On mistakes

"Anyone who has never made a mistake has never tried anything new."

Einstein relaxing on a deck chair at the Baltic SeaGetty Images

On scientific career

"Science is a wonderful thing if one does not have to earn one's living at it."

Einstein working on a mathematical formulaGetty Images

On education

"The only thing that interferes with my learning is my education."

Einstein being sworn in as a US citizenGetty Images

On technology

"Technological progress is like an axe in the hands of a pathological criminal."

Einstein declaring his opposition to the atomic bomb in a TV broadcastGetty Images

On the secret to success

"If A is a success in life, then A equals x plus y plus z. Work is x; y is play; and z is keeping your mouth shut."

Einstein playing his violin in his studyGetty Images

On morality

"A man's ethical behavior should be based effectually on sympathy, education, and social ties; no religious basis is necessary. Man would indeeded be in a poor way if he had to be restrained by fear of punishment and hope of reward after death."

Einstein working in his study at PrincetonGetty Images

On over-thinking

"I never think of the future. It comes soon enough."

This picture was taken on Einstein's 72nd birthday and is perhaps his most famous portraitGetty Images

On facts of life

"Sometimes one pays most for the things one gets for nothing."