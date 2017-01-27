Congratulations are in order for The One Shows's Alex Jones who, with partner Charlie Thomson, has welcomed her first child. The 39-year-old Welsh TV presenter announced the arrival of her son live on air on Thursday evening ( 26 January), telling viewers she was "in heaven".

Jones, who went on maternity leave three weeks ago, called in especially to make the very exciting announcement herself. "Our beautiful healthy little baby boy was born on Sunday. We are absolutely delighted and completely in love with him. It's the most wonderful feeling.

"He was 7lbs 11oz – a lovely weight. It was all very straightforward. Charlie was with me and mum and dad were in the waiting room.

"The last four days have been heaven. We're in this bubble the three of us. It's just the best time."

Jones went on to reveal that the couple had been so overwhelmed by the life-changing experience that they had yet to think of a moniker for their newborn son, asking viewers to help her out. "We're a bit behind on the whole name thing because we didn't know if we were having a boy or a girl," she said. "We thought, 'When we see him we'll know what he looks like', but actually it's really hard."

In 2016, Jones revealed in her BBC documentary My Fertility and Me that she feared she had left it too late to conceive, admitting she had even sought help from a number of fertility experts in her quest to start a family.

After visiting an IVF clinic, she confessed that her predicament really "hit home". The star, whose own mother went into menopause at the age of 44 said: "This is the ironic thing, we all feel ten years younger but inside we are all still the same as we were 100 years ago.

"It has been an eye opener. My friends and I used to say "if it doesn't work, there's IVF". We thought it was a quick fix solution.

"But what I have learnt is it is really difficult emotionally and physically and the odds are stacked against you."