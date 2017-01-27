Oprah Winfrey is to launch her own range of healthy pre-packed meals.

The billionaire TV mogul, who has publicly struggled with her weight throughout her career, has joined forces with Kraft Heinz to to create a range of ready-to-eat meals called Mealtime Stories.

The new range of refrigerated readymade meals has been described as "food that will make real, nutritious products more accessible to everyone".

The new venture follows the 62-year-old's adherence to the Weight Watchers programme, losing 42 pounds as she continues a lifelong battle with her weight .

The talk show host became so convinced by the company's approach to dieting, she bought a 10% share in Weight Watchers.

Shares in the dieting company soared by 18% after the TV star shared an advert on social media in which she endorsed the product.

However, the new venture with Kraft might present a conflict of interest, since Weight Watchers already has its own line of frozen meals.

It is not the first time the owner of the OWN TV network has ventured into the food industry. In 2014 she joined forces with coffee giant Starbucks to release Teavana Oprah Chai.

More recently she unveiled plans for a line of grocery products, including frozen, prepared or packaged entrees consisting primarily of meat, fish, poultry or vegetables.

In May, she submitted a trademark request for the grocery line under the title of Oprah's Kitchen, according to Mail Online.

This week the star also launched a new cookbook titled Food, Health, and Happiness: 115 On-Point Recipes For Great Meals And A Better Life.

In keeping with her philanthropic endeavours, Winfrey has pledged to donate 10% of the profits from Mealtime Stories "to charities aimed at eradicating hunger."