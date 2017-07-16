Alexis Sanchez says he has made a decision on his future and will wait for Arsenal amid rumours linking him to a move away from the club.

The Chilean's future with the Gunners has been uncertain all summer with just one year left on his contract.

With no Champions League football at the Emirates Stadium this upcoming season either, Sanchez would have to play in the second-tier Europa League if he remains with the club.

Having played in the Champions League every year since 2011, Sanchez dropped a major hint as to where his future could be, stating his desire to play and win in Europe.

"I want to play in the Champions League," he told reporters in Chile. "The decision isn't up to me, I need to wait for Arsenal."

"I've made my decision, now I wait for Arsenal's reply. The idea is to play and win the Champions League. I've dreamt about it since I was little. For now I am at Arsenal and I finish my contract in one more year."

Premier League rivals Manchester City are said to be the favourites to land the forward's signature with manager Pep Guardiola eager to link up with Sanchez once again.

However, Arsene Wenger is adamant that the former Udinese player will remain at the Emirates Stadium beyond this summer, having reportedly offered Sanchez a new deal worth around £300,000 a week ($392,700 a week).

"Of course," Wenger said about Sanchez remaining an Arsenal player, as quoted by the Daily Mail. "There is not a lot to resolve with the player. I have spoken through text and it was very positive. My thoughts are always positive."

Sanchez is currently home in Chile as he takes an extended break following a Confederations Cup campaign that saw his nation lose 1-0 to Germany in the final.