Our first big deal of the day looks to be edging closer. Pictures of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain decked out in his new Liverpool colours are emerging from St George's Park.

Practically every team who considers themselves a Premier League title contender is in for a frantic afternoon today. Except for Manchester United, that is. Jose Mourinho has been content during the final weeks of the window but there are expected to be a handful of loan departures.

The first of those has just been confirmed with 21-year-old Matty Willock completign a loan switch to Eredivisie side FC Utrecht.