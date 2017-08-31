- Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain to complete Liverpool transfer after Arsenal accepted £40m transfer fee on Tuesday.
- Riyhad Mahrez given permission to leave Algeria training camp to complete a transfer - Arsenal reportedly not in the running for his signature.
- Liverpool still trying to strike a deal with Monaco for Thomas Lemar.
- Reds striker Divock Origi poised to join Wolfsburg on a season-long loan.
- Tottenham Hotspur battling Chelsea to sign Fernando Llorente.
Our first big deal of the day looks to be edging closer. Pictures of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain decked out in his new Liverpool colours are emerging from St George's Park.
Practically every team who considers themselves a Premier League title contender is in for a frantic afternoon today. Except for Manchester United, that is. Jose Mourinho has been content during the final weeks of the window but there are expected to be a handful of loan departures.
The first of those has just been confirmed with 21-year-old Matty Willock completign a loan switch to Eredivisie side FC Utrecht.
Brace yourselves, today could be a mad one. Welcome to IBTimes UK's rolling coverage of transfer deadline day, one that promises to be the most thrilling we've had in a while.
With just 14 hours until the window slams shut, there are still plenty of huge deals that remain unresolved. We'll be bringing you all the major lines and confirmed moves as they happen.