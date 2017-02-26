Emmy and Golden Globe award-winning actor and director Bill Paxton has died at the age of 61, his family have confirmed. The Texan actor reportedly suffered from complications following surgery.

The Hollywood favourite known for roles in films including Terminator, Aliens, True Lies, Titanic, Weird Science, Tombstone, Apollo 13, Mighty Joe Young and Twister, died of heart failure.

No stranger to television, he also appeared in Miami Vice, Tales from the Crypt, Frasier, Agents of SHIELD, and most recently in the lead role in the US TV series Training Day, the first season of which is currently being broadcast in the US on CBS.

He additionally lent his voice to the computer game Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare and played the sheriff in Limp Bizkit's Eat You Alive music video.

Paxton's loved ones said in a statement: "A loving husband and father, Bill began his career in Hollywood working on films in the art department and went on to have an illustrious career spanning four decades as a beloved and prolific actor and filmmaker.

"Bill's passion for the arts was felt by all who knew him, and his warmth and tireless energy were undeniable."

They added to People magazine: "We ask to please respect the family's wish for privacy as they mourn the loss of their adored husband and father."

Leading celebrity tributes, Frozen actor Josh Gad wrote on Twitter: "The loss of #BillPaxton is beyond crushing. Once again, an icon, far too young, gone far too soon. Goodbye Private Hudson."

Star Trek legend William Shatner lamented: "Condolences to the family of Bill Paxton. I just heard the news."

While Gremlins star Zach Galligan tweeted: "RIP Bill Paxton. Another one gone too soon."

Paxton was born in Texas on May 17 In 1975.

An eight-year-old Paxton was in the crowd when President John F Kennedy emerged from the Hotel Texas on the morning of his assassination on 22 November 1963. Photographs showing him being lifted above the crowd are on display at the Sixth Floor Museum in Dallas, Texas.

He began acting his teens.

In 1979 he married first wife Kelly Rowan. The marriage ended in divorce less than a year later.

Paxton is survived by second wife Louise Newbury and their two children – Lydia and James. James recently appeared in Training Day alongside his father.