Alyn Wyn Jones has been named the new Wales captain succeeding Sam Warburton ahead of the Six Nations.

Jones, 31, takes the armband having captained his country on five occasions in the past. The Ospreys lock has been capped 105 times for his country, winning a further six caps for the British and Irish Lions.

Warburton steps aside to concentrate on regaining his best form ahead of the 2017 Lions tour this summer. The 28-year-old became the youngest player to captain Wales at a World Cup when he led his country to the semi-finals in 2011. He also wore the armband when his side won the Six Nations in 2012, defending the championship the following year.

"It's an honour to select Alun Wyn as captain," interim coach Rob Howley said. "His vast experience, as a player and a leader will help drive this squad forward and I believe he will flourish in the role.

"Sam (Warburton) has led Wales more times than any other captain and had great success in the role, however we want him to concentrate on his game and to be the best player he can be. We had conversations during and since the autumn with Sam, no player is guaranteed their place in an international team and we want Sam to be playing his very best rugby and he agrees this is the best way forward."

Howley has also named seven uncapped players in his 36-man squad with Olly Cracknell (Ospreys), Thomas Young (Wasps), Owen Williams (Leicester Tigers), Ashton Hewitt (Newport Gwent Dragons) and Steffan Evans (Scarlets) featuring in a Welsh squad for the first time.