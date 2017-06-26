Manchester United are reportedly on the verge of completing the signing of Alvaro Morata after bidding €70m (£61.6m, $78.3m) for the Real Madrid striker. AS claims that the La Liga giants are still holding out for between €80 and €90m to sanction the departure of the striker but the Spanish publication suggests that this week could be decisive for United to complete the deal.

Morata, 24, has emerged as the top priority to strengthen Jose Mourinho's attack since Antoine Griezmann ruled out leaving Atletico Madrid by putting pen to paper on a new deal at the Vicente Calderon.

The Real Madrid striker had been previously linked with AC Milan and Chelsea but his move to Old Trafford has appeared to be only a matter of time since his agent confirmed that the striker had received a "very, very important" proposal from Manchester United.

"They are a club with great glamour, a very interesting option. I can say that their proposal is a very, very important one and now the decision rests with Real. I cannot say [if the deal is close to completion] -we will see," Juanma Lopez then said.

Reports at the time suggested that Morata had eventually agreed personal terms to move to United after having grown frustrated with his restricted opportunities under Zinedine Zidane.

AS claims that the negotiations between the clubs have since been delayed due to Morata's recent wedding. However, the Spanish publication says that the talks are now underway and the striker is now "very close to signing for Manchester United"

AS believes that this week could be the decisive one to see the saga ending as "all that missing now is the green light from Real Madrid" to complete the deal.

The Spanish publication says that Los Blancos already have a €70m from United on the table but they are holding out for up to €90m to part ways with the striker.

AS says that Real Madrid are demanding United to increase its bid by highlighting that the 24-year-old striker is already a regular for the Spanish national team with a long future ahead. Furthermore, they believe that the current market is short of world class number nines, with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang naming as the only potential alternative to the former Juventus star.

Yet, AS still believes that there is a deal to be done between Real Madrid and United as the player had made it clear that he wants to leave the Santiago Bernabeu in order to secure more frequent match time at another club..

Morata could become United' second signing of the summer following the arrival at Old Trafford of Victor Lindelof from Benfica.