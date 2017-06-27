Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane has reportedly blocked the departure of Borja Mayoral to Leganes as Alvaro Morata closes in on a move to Manchester United. AS claims that the French manager plans to give Mayoral a chance to establish himself in the first team during the 2017-18 season, with both Morata and Mariano set to leave the Santiago Bernabeu during the summer transfer window.

Mayoral, 20, made his senior Real Madrid debut in November 2015 after garnering a big reputation in Los Blancos' academy.

Zidane decided to send the Spanish Under-21 international on loan to Wolfsburg last summer in order to give him a chance to earn regular match-time in the Bundesliga. Real Madrid already had Karim Benzema, Morata and Mariano to cover the no.9 role.

Mayoral only scored two goals in 21 appearances at Wolfsburg, but AS claims that Zidane is still ready to hand the youngster a first-team role next season.

They also state that Real Madrid have turned down an offer from Leganes to secure the services of Mayoral on loan.

Zidane's decision comes after the Spanish publication reported that Morata could complete his proposed move to Manchester United this week.

AS now adds that Real Madrid have rejected a first bid from the Premier League giants worth around €74m (£65.4m, $83.4m) as they hold out for up to €90m. However, the Spanish publication also reports that Morata has taken a break from his honeymoon and returned to Madrid in a bid to clarify the situation and accelerate his move to United.

Morata, according to AS, would like to complete his transfer to Old Trafford in time for the start of pre-season. The next few hours are expected to be key in terms of completing the deal.

Meanwhile, Mariano is also expected to leave the Bernabeu during the summer transfer window either on loan or via a permanent deal that would include a buy-back option for Real Madrid.