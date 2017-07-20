Alvaro Morata says he is "going to the team managed by the coach who has placed the most faith" in him after Chelsea agreed a deal with Real Madrid for his transfer. The Spanish striker has now flown from Los Angeles to London in order to discuss personal terms and complete a medical.

Morata's move to Stamford Bridge will see him reunite with Antonio Conte, who was said to be instrumental in his switch from Los Blancos to Juventus back in July 2014.

It also comes after a difficult summer for the 24-year-old that looked destined to end with a switch to Manchester United before Jose Mourinho, the man responsible for handing Morata his Real debut seven years ago, surprisingly changed tack and wrecked Chelsea's initial transfer plans by securing the signing of Romelu Lukaku from Everton.

Morata, also linked strongly with big-spending AC Milan, is expected to pen a five-year deal in west London upon arrival on Thursday morning (20 July).

Speaking to Spanish daily AS before boarding a plane in LA, where Real are currently based for their pre-season tour of the United States, he expressed relief to be joining a club that have tracked his signature for some time.

"It has been a slightly strange summer for me," he said. "A lot of things have happened. In the end, if God wishes, tomorrow I will be at a club that have wanted me for years, with a gaffer whom I have spoken to constantly.

"So I'm really happy. I have been training hard for whatever outcome, but I was clear that this was my objective. It's sad to leave Real Madrid, but I hope that everything will go well for me at Chelsea."

Morata insisted that he had "no regrets" regarding a short-lived second spell with Real that lasted just one season and still saw him score 20 goals in all competitions despite playing second fiddle to Karim Benzema under Zinedine Zidane. However, he also appeared to cast considerable doubt on the possibility of returning to the Santiago Bernabeu for a third stint.

"A third time... is difficult," he said. "Right now I'm not considering it."

The reported price for Morata has varied from outlet to outlet, with AS reporting an initial €80m fee plus a further €5m in add-ons. However, the BBC claim that the deal is actually worth approximately £60m - a full £15m less than the initial £75m that United spent to land Lukaku.

Morata will replace the outgoing Diego Costa as Conte's number-one striker next season and is set to follow Willy Caballero, Antonio Rudiger and Tiemoue Bakayoko as the fourth senior player signed by the Premier League champions over recent weeks. After completing the formalities of that latest move, he will fly out to join his new teammates in the Far East for International Champions Cup matches against Arsenal, Bayern Munich and AC Milan.